Kerala Mathematician Receives Prestigious INSA Award

Dr Manikandan Rangaswamy, an esteemed faculty member from the Central University of Kerala, has been honored with the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Visiting Scientist Award for 2025-2026.

The assistant professor from the Department of Mathematics earned the accolade for his innovative project, 'Equilibrium Analysis of Service Systems with Strategic Agents.' According to a statement by the university, his groundbreaking research will be conducted under the INSA Visiting Scientist Programme at IIT Bombay's Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

The research aims to delve into the equilibrium behavior of queueing systems, taking into account strategic decision-making and storage constraints, thus making a substantial contribution to the fields of applied probability, operations research, and decision sciences.