Devendra Fadnavis Pushes for Wainganga-Naldanaga River Project

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to submit the DPR for the Wainganga-Naldanaga river linking project by October 15. The project aims to address water scarcity and improve irrigation in Vidarbha and Marathwada, with plans for state and central funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed officials to draft and submit the detailed project report (DPR) for the Wainganga-Naldanaga river linking initiative by October 15.

The venture, poised to alleviate water scarcity in Vidarbha and Marathwada and guarantee irrigation, will also be proposed to the central government for financial backing, according to Fadnavis.

He revealed that the state intends to secure a minimum of 25 percent funding from the Union government while committing its own resources. During a project review meeting, Fadnavis urged the water resources department to promptly finalize the first phase following environmental clearance and noted timely completion of the survey work between Gosikhurd and Lower Wardha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

