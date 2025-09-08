Left Menu

Stray Cow's Plastic Predicament: Surgery Reveals 40 kg of Waste

A team of veterinary doctors in Odisha's Ganjam district successfully removed 40 kg of plastic waste from a stray cow's stomach. Despite the ban on plastic in the area, such waste continues to pose life-threatening risks to animals. The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of plastic regulations.

Berhampur | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:45 IST
  India

In a striking case of human negligence, veterinary doctors removed 40 kg of plastic from the stomach of a stray cow in Odisha's Ganjam district. Conducted at a government-run hospital, the three-hour surgery highlights a growing concern over plastic waste.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Anjan Kumar Das confirmed that the five-year-old cow's condition is stable post-surgery. The animal had been suffering from severe pain and digestive blockage, circumstances mirroring prior cases in the district.

The incident emphasizes the dire consequences of plastic pollution. Despite bans, such waste continues to menace lives, according to environmental activist Sudhir Rout, who urges authorities for stricter enforcement against polythene use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

