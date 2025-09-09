The Elusive Pallas's Cat: A Rare Discovery in Arunachal Pradesh's High Altitudes

A landmark wildlife survey in the high-altitude wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh has brought to light the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive Pallas's cat. Conducted by WWF-India, with the support of local communities and the state Forest Department, the survey recorded several rare wildcat species, showcasing the area's unique biodiversity.

The comprehensive survey set up 136 camera traps across 2,000 sq km, funded by the UK government through the Darwin Initiative. These efforts revealed the highest elevation records for species such as the common leopard, clouded leopard, and marbled cat, placing them above the known global limits.

The findings underscore the richness and resilience of the region's ecosystem, highlighting the coexistence of wildlife and traditional pastoral communities. Emphasizing the importance of community-led conservation, the survey offers new insights into the high Himalayas' fragile alpine habitats.

