The Elusive Pallas's Cat: A Rare Discovery in Arunachal Pradesh's High Altitudes

In Arunachal Pradesh's high-altitude wilderness, a landmark wildlife survey by WWF-India and partners captured the first photographic evidence of the elusive Pallas's cat. The survey, funded by the UK government, highlighted rare feline diversity and recorded several species at unprecedented elevations, emphasizing the need for community-driven conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:18 IST
A landmark wildlife survey in the high-altitude wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh has brought to light the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive Pallas's cat. Conducted by WWF-India, with the support of local communities and the state Forest Department, the survey recorded several rare wildcat species, showcasing the area's unique biodiversity.

The comprehensive survey set up 136 camera traps across 2,000 sq km, funded by the UK government through the Darwin Initiative. These efforts revealed the highest elevation records for species such as the common leopard, clouded leopard, and marbled cat, placing them above the known global limits.

The findings underscore the richness and resilience of the region's ecosystem, highlighting the coexistence of wildlife and traditional pastoral communities. Emphasizing the importance of community-led conservation, the survey offers new insights into the high Himalayas' fragile alpine habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

