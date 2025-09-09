New Orchid Species 'Hemipilia basifoliata' Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have identified a new orchid species named Hemipilia basifoliata in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. Found at an altitude of 2,400 meters, this rare species stands out due to its striking floral structures and glabrous sepals, officials confirmed.

The discovery, led by Dr. Krishna Chowlu from the Botanical Survey of India and officially documented in an international science journal, emphasizes the urgent need for conservation. With only a limited number of flowering individuals observed in the wild, experts stress that the species' habitat in the Eastern Himalayas is vulnerable to ecological pressures.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Chowlu and his team, noting that such accomplishments elevate the region's biodiversity profile while underscoring the obligation to protect Arunachal Pradesh's rich natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)