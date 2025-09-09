Left Menu

French Wine Production Sees Uptick Despite Forecast Adjustments

French wine production is set to increase by 3% from last year's low due to rain, now estimated at 37.4 million hectolitres. This is still below the previous forecast of 40-43 million hectolitres and 13% below the five-year average, as reported by the farm ministry.

French wine production is projected to reach 37.4 million hectolitres this year, marking a 3% increase from the previous year's rain-impacted figures, the Agriculture Ministry announced on Tuesday.

However, the new estimate falls short of the initially projected 40-43 million hectolitres range and remains 13% below the five-year average of 42.9 million hectolitres.

A hectolitre corresponds to 100 litres or approximately 133 standard wine bottles, offering a tangible perspective on these figures.

