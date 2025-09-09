Tragic Building Mishap: Electric Shock in Rohini Lift Shaft

A tragic accident occurred in a residential building in Rohini on Tuesday when a laborer was electrocuted while another sustained injuries. Both were attempting to fix water seepage in the building's elevator pit when the incident happened, according to police officials.

Police from the Aman Vihar station received an emergency call around 12.54 pm, reporting that two men were trapped at the base of a lift shaft in the building located at Sector 21, Rohini. Despite efforts to rescue them, one of the men was found dead, while the other was extricated with injuries.

The victims, employed by a contractor to address the lift shaft's water collection issue, inadvertently encountered a live electric wire. Emergency services arrived promptly, retrieving the deceased for post-mortem and tending to the injured individual. A detailed inspection by forensic officials is underway.