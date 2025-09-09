National Zoological Park Reports No New Bird Deaths Amid H5N1 Vigilance

The National Zoological Park (NZP), New Delhi, has issued an update on the recent avian influenza (H5N1) outbreak, confirming that no new mortality has been reported among water birds in the zoo enclosure or migratory birds around the ponds in the last 72 hours. This marks a positive development in the ongoing containment efforts.

Timeline of Reported Cases

Since 24 August 2025, the zoo has recorded the following:

12 water birds (09 Painted Storks and 03 Black-headed Ibises) died in the water bird aviary and isolation ward .

Laboratory tests confirmed 07 of these cases were positive for H5N1 Avian Influenza .

The last death in the aviary was reported on 28 August 2025 , and no further mortalities have been observed since.

In the isolation ward, the last bird death was reported on 6 September 2025, and currently two birds are recovering under veterinary supervision.

Among migratory birds:

05 Painted Storks were reported dead around the water ponds.

03 tested positive for H5N1 .

No deaths have been reported since 1 September 2025 in the migratory bird population.

Containment and Safety Measures

The NZP has assured that no other animals in the zoo have shown influenza-like symptoms, indicating that the outbreak has so far been contained within the water bird population.

Key actions taken include:

Collection of environmental samples , which have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal for detailed screening. Results are awaited.

Intensive sanitation drives in and around aviaries and ponds.

Strict biosecurity protocols for zoo staff and handlers.

Isolation and monitoring of affected and at-risk birds.

The zoo authorities emphasized that all steps are being taken in line with standard operating protocols for avian influenza management, with guidance from veterinary and public health experts.

Public Health and Ecological Implications

H5N1 avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, is a highly pathogenic virus that affects both domestic and wild bird populations. While transmission to humans is rare, outbreaks among birds require immediate control and surveillance measures to prevent spread to poultry farms, wildlife habitats, and potentially to human populations.

The Painted Stork and Black-headed Ibis, both common to wetlands in India, are considered important indicators of wetland ecosystem health. The fact that mortalities have ceased over the last week offers a hopeful sign of containment.

Vigilance and the Way Forward

Authorities at the NZP confirmed they are fully vigilant, and the situation continues to be closely monitored. Routine screenings, sanitation drives, and preventive actions are ongoing to ensure the health of birds, animals, and staff.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is expected to issue further updates once screening results from NIHSAD, Bhopal are available.

Zoo officials have appealed to the public not to panic, assuring that visitor safety is not at risk, as the outbreak has been confined to aviary and migratory water birds and does not pose immediate danger to humans.