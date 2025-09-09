Left Menu

West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal displayed a varied performance in the 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan' rankings, with Haldia excelling in the small-city category. Kolkata and Howrah ranked lower among larger cities, while Asansol performed best in its segment. The survey assesses air quality efforts under the National Clean Air Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:57 IST
West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal witnessed mixed results in its latest air quality rankings as per the annual 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan'. While Haldia shone by securing a spot among the top 10 small cities, major cities like Kolkata and Howrah lagged behind.

The survey, conducted by the environment ministry under the National Clean Air Programme, positioned Kolkata at 38th and Howrah at 39th in the large-city category. Asansol emerged as the state's leader, claiming the 20th position, whereas Durgapur was ranked 37th among medium-sized cities.

On a national level, Indore found itself at the forefront for cities with more than one million residents, outpacing competitors from Jabalpur, Agra, and Surat, which took the top spots in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
2
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
3
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
4
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025