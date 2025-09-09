West Bengal's Air Quality Rankings: Haldia Shines Amid Mixed Results

West Bengal witnessed mixed results in its latest air quality rankings as per the annual 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan'. While Haldia shone by securing a spot among the top 10 small cities, major cities like Kolkata and Howrah lagged behind.

The survey, conducted by the environment ministry under the National Clean Air Programme, positioned Kolkata at 38th and Howrah at 39th in the large-city category. Asansol emerged as the state's leader, claiming the 20th position, whereas Durgapur was ranked 37th among medium-sized cities.

On a national level, Indore found itself at the forefront for cities with more than one million residents, outpacing competitors from Jabalpur, Agra, and Surat, which took the top spots in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)