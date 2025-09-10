Desperate Plunge: Woman Jumps into Yamuna River from Signature Bridge

In a concerning development, a woman allegedly leaped into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge located in northeast Delhi early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

A call reporting the incident was made around 6.30 am, prompting swift action from the Delhi Police and the Fire Department, a senior officer stated.

Despite ongoing search and rescue operations, the woman remains untraced. Efforts to identify her continue as officials examine CCTV footage from the vicinity for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)