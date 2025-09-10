Left Menu

Desperate Plunge: Woman Jumps into Yamuna River from Signature Bridge

A woman reportedly jumped into the Yamuna river from Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi. A call about the incident reached authorities around 6.30 am. The Delhi Police and Fire Department are conducting a search and rescue operation while examining CCTV footage to identify the woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:24 IST
In a concerning development, a woman allegedly leaped into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge located in northeast Delhi early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

A call reporting the incident was made around 6.30 am, prompting swift action from the Delhi Police and the Fire Department, a senior officer stated.

Despite ongoing search and rescue operations, the woman remains untraced. Efforts to identify her continue as officials examine CCTV footage from the vicinity for further information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

