Desperate Plunge: Woman Jumps into Yamuna River from Signature Bridge
A woman reportedly jumped into the Yamuna river from Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi. A call about the incident reached authorities around 6.30 am. The Delhi Police and Fire Department are conducting a search and rescue operation while examining CCTV footage to identify the woman.
In a concerning development, a woman allegedly leaped into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge located in northeast Delhi early Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.
A call reporting the incident was made around 6.30 am, prompting swift action from the Delhi Police and the Fire Department, a senior officer stated.
Despite ongoing search and rescue operations, the woman remains untraced. Efforts to identify her continue as officials examine CCTV footage from the vicinity for further information.
