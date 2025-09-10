Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Roaring Success: Tiger Population Doubles in Three Years

The tiger population in Chhattisgarh has doubled from 17 to 35 in three years, showing effective conservation efforts. Chief Minister Sai emphasizes continuing wildlife preservation. New initiatives include translocating tigers, protecting wild buffaloes and Hill Mynas, and expanding tourist facilities to boost conservation and create jobs.

Raipur | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:32 IST
The tiger population in Chhattisgarh has witnessed a remarkable increase, doubling from 17 to 35 over the past three years, according to officials. This surge has been hailed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a testament to the state's diligent conservation efforts, which hold high priority for his government.

The announcement came during the 15th Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Welfare Board meeting. With four tiger reserves, efforts include translocating more tigers and enhancing habitats to boost tourism and generate employment. Additionally, the state is focusing on safeguarding wild buffaloes and the Hill Myna.

Infrastructure improvements and conservation strategies are underway to bolster these initiatives, with approvals for various projects aimed at better habitat management. The government reaffirms its commitment to preserving Chhattisgarh's rich forest and wildlife heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

