On September 8, Heathrow's Terminal 4 faced an unexpected evacuation when fire crews responded to concerns over 'possible hazardous materials.' After hours of inconvenience and halted flights, emergency services confirmed no 'adverse substance' was found, allowing normal operations to resume.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident was a case of 'mass hysteria' or social contagion, where psychological factors spread symptoms among a social group without a physical cause. Historical cases echo this phenomenon, demonstrating how emotions can trigger wide-reaching responses, akin to viral diseases.

The Heathrow episode highlights the powerful role of social contagions in our lives. Ideas and emotions, much like physical diseases, can spread rapidly and unpredictably, emphasizing the need to understand and address these psychological dynamics in modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)