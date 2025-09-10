Coastal Conservation: India's New Wave of Blue Economy Initiative

The World Bank has embarked on a substantial initiative, approving a project under its USD 850 million programme aimed at strengthening India's coastal resilience. Dubbed the SHORE project, it exclusively targets ecosystems and community livelihoods in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

India's extensive 11,000 km coastline, home to around 250 million people, plays a critical economic role. However, with one-third vulnerable to erosion and risks from pollution, there is a pressing need for intervention. The SHORE project addresses this by emphasizing ecosystem conservation and sustainable employment opportunities.

In a bid to propel the blue economy outlined in India's Vision 2030, the project seeks private sector participation to mitigate environmental threats. It aims to train 70,000 people, focusing on sectors like sustainable tourism, fostering eco-friendly development while supporting vulnerable communities.