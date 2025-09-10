Left Menu

Coastal Conservation: India's New Wave of Blue Economy Initiative

The World Bank's SHORE project, an initiative under its USD 850 million programme, aims to bolster coastal communities in India by conserving ecosystems, reducing plastic pollution, and creating employment for 1 lakh people. The project targets enhancing skills and leveraging private sector involvement to support livelihoods and eco-tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:44 IST
Coastal Conservation: India's New Wave of Blue Economy Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has embarked on a substantial initiative, approving a project under its USD 850 million programme aimed at strengthening India's coastal resilience. Dubbed the SHORE project, it exclusively targets ecosystems and community livelihoods in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

India's extensive 11,000 km coastline, home to around 250 million people, plays a critical economic role. However, with one-third vulnerable to erosion and risks from pollution, there is a pressing need for intervention. The SHORE project addresses this by emphasizing ecosystem conservation and sustainable employment opportunities.

In a bid to propel the blue economy outlined in India's Vision 2030, the project seeks private sector participation to mitigate environmental threats. It aims to train 70,000 people, focusing on sectors like sustainable tourism, fostering eco-friendly development while supporting vulnerable communities.

TRENDING

1
PhonePe Revolutionizes MSMEs with Udyam Assist Platform

PhonePe Revolutionizes MSMEs with Udyam Assist Platform

 India
2
Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Education

Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Educat...

 China
3
Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovation

Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovatio...

 India
4
Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025