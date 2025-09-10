Left Menu

IMD Warns of Torrential Rains in Arunachal Pradesh: Threats of Landslides and Flooding Loom

The India Meteorological Department has predicted increased rainfall activity in Arunachal Pradesh, warning of heavy showers with thunderstorms and lightning. The downpour is expected until September 15, risking landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and crop damage. Residents are advised to exercise caution, while farmers are urged to adopt protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting an escalation in rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh starting Thursday. The weather warning anticipates heavy rainfall, alongside thunderstorms and lightning for several days.

The meteorological office highlights potential severe downpours in scattered regions of the state between September 12 and 14, with the deluge likely persisting until September 15. Among the districts expected to experience intense rain are Papum Pare, East Kameng, and Anjaw, which are on high alert.

IMD cautions that such significant rainfall could lead to landslides, mudslides, flash flooding, and waterlogging. The destruction of crops, power lines, and road networks is anticipated, while authorities are advising residents to avoid exposed areas. Farmers are encouraged to implement drainage solutions to protect fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

