Left Menu

Breakthrough Vaccine Offers Hope for Australia's Endangered Koalas

A vaccine to protect Australia's koalas from chlamydia, a disease causing significant mortality, has been approved. Developed over a decade, it offers three levels of protection and could reduce koala deaths by 65%. Rollout requires more funding, with demand already high among wildlife hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:19 IST
Breakthrough Vaccine Offers Hope for Australia's Endangered Koalas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, a vaccine aimed at protecting Australia's vulnerable koala population against chlamydia has been approved, potentially halting the spread of a disease devastating these beloved marsupials. Chlamydia, familiar also to humans, is responsible for nearly half of all koala deaths in the wild.

Peter Timms, microbiology professor at the University of the Sunshine Coast, revealed that some koala colonies are nearing local extinction. His team has spent over ten years perfecting a single-dose vaccine. This disease, transmitted through mating or birth, can lead to infertility, blindness, and severe infections, leaving koalas too dehydrated to feed themselves.

Infection rates in regions like Queensland and New South Wales sometimes reach 70%, showcasing the dire need for this vaccine, which could cut mortality by 65%. As early as next year, 500 doses are expected to be rolled out, although significant funding is essential to meet the ongoing demand.

TRENDING

1
PhonePe Revolutionizes MSMEs with Udyam Assist Platform

PhonePe Revolutionizes MSMEs with Udyam Assist Platform

 India
2
Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Education

Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Educat...

 China
3
Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovation

Medicall Delhi 43rd Edition: A Premier Medical Expo for Healthcare Innovatio...

 India
4
Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

Russian Drone Incursions Threaten NATO Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025