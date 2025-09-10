Breakthrough Vaccine Offers Hope for Australia's Endangered Koalas

For the first time, a vaccine aimed at protecting Australia's vulnerable koala population against chlamydia has been approved, potentially halting the spread of a disease devastating these beloved marsupials. Chlamydia, familiar also to humans, is responsible for nearly half of all koala deaths in the wild.

Peter Timms, microbiology professor at the University of the Sunshine Coast, revealed that some koala colonies are nearing local extinction. His team has spent over ten years perfecting a single-dose vaccine. This disease, transmitted through mating or birth, can lead to infertility, blindness, and severe infections, leaving koalas too dehydrated to feed themselves.

Infection rates in regions like Queensland and New South Wales sometimes reach 70%, showcasing the dire need for this vaccine, which could cut mortality by 65%. As early as next year, 500 doses are expected to be rolled out, although significant funding is essential to meet the ongoing demand.