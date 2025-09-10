Blaze Erupts in Goregaon: No Casualties Reported
A fire ignited in the electric meter box of Shalimar Building in Goregaon, Mumbai, causing a significant emergency response. No injuries were reported. Four fire engines, alongside municipal and police services, worked for over two hours to extinguish the flames. The building is part of a redevelopment project.
A fire ignited in the electric meter box of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Wednesday afternoon, according to local officials. There were no reported injuries.
The fire broke out in the Shalimar Building's electric meter box around 12:15 p.m. on S V Road. It took four fire engines and other Mumbai Fire Brigade vehicles over two hours to extinguish the flames.
As a precaution, the municipal corporation's ward staff, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance, Adani Electricity, and other agencies were mobilized. The building is part of a Slum Redevelopment Authority project.
