Traffic Restrictions in Delhi University Amid Student Elections
Traffic on Delhi University's North Campus faced restrictions during the student union election nominations. From 1 pm to 5 pm, major roads were regulated, and diversions set at key points like St Stephen's College red light. Commuters advised to avoid affected areas for smooth traffic flow.
Traffic restrictions were imposed at Delhi University's North Campus as the student union election nomination process began on Wednesday, according to local authorities.
Traffic movement was controlled from 1 pm to 5 pm, affecting roads like Chhatra Marg and Sudhir Bose Marg. Key intersections, including St Stephen's College red light, saw diversions.
Authorities urged commuters to steer clear of the affected roads and not park on the sides to ensure an unobstructed traffic flow in the area.
