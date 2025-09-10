Traffic Restrictions in Delhi University Amid Student Elections

Traffic restrictions were imposed at Delhi University's North Campus as the student union election nomination process began on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Traffic movement was controlled from 1 pm to 5 pm, affecting roads like Chhatra Marg and Sudhir Bose Marg. Key intersections, including St Stephen's College red light, saw diversions.

Authorities urged commuters to steer clear of the affected roads and not park on the sides to ensure an unobstructed traffic flow in the area.

