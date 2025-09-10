Left Menu

Traffic Restrictions in Delhi University Amid Student Elections

Traffic on Delhi University's North Campus faced restrictions during the student union election nominations. From 1 pm to 5 pm, major roads were regulated, and diversions set at key points like St Stephen's College red light. Commuters advised to avoid affected areas for smooth traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:31 IST
Traffic Restrictions in Delhi University Amid Student Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic restrictions were imposed at Delhi University's North Campus as the student union election nomination process began on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Traffic movement was controlled from 1 pm to 5 pm, affecting roads like Chhatra Marg and Sudhir Bose Marg. Key intersections, including St Stephen's College red light, saw diversions.

Authorities urged commuters to steer clear of the affected roads and not park on the sides to ensure an unobstructed traffic flow in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

 Russia
3
Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercu...

 Qatar
4
Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025