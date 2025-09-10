Left Menu

Experts Harness Technology to Reassess Thamarassery Ghat Road Safety

A team from the National Institute of Technology inspected Kerala's Thamarassery Ghat Road after mudslides led to traffic restrictions. Directed by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the inspection employed drones for a kinematic survey to assess future risks. Further evaluations, including ground-penetrating radar, may follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST
A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology conducted an inspection of the Thamarassery Ghat Road in Kerala, prompted by recent mudslides that led to traffic restrictions. The critical route links the northern districts of Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Under the directive of District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, the investigation included sections affected by last month's mudslides. Utilizing drones, the team carried out a real-time kinematic survey, capturing detailed footage of the impacted areas. Expert Dr. Santosh G Thampi indicated that the data collected would assist in evaluating future landslide risks and the surrounding terrain.

A preliminary report will be provided to the district collector. If necessary, the inspection might extend to include ground-penetrating radar. The inspection was a collaborative effort with participation from the deputy collector, Public Works Department engineers, and other officials. The ghat road, initially closed after the slides, has since been reopened.

