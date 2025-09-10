South Delhi's Defence Colony Residents Demand Immediate Action

Residents of South Delhi's upscale Defence Colony have brought urgent issues to the attention of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, citing unpotable water, sewage overflow, and broken street lights as major concerns in the area.

The Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA), led by President Ranjit Singh, highlighted the dire state of infrastructure in a letter to Gupta. Singh emphasized the dangerous condition of roads, riddled with large potholes, and the sewer system—over six decades old—that frequently spills sewage onto the streets.

Other pressing matters include the failure of more than 40% of street lights, absence of CCTV cameras, improper garbage collection, unauthorized encroachments, blocked storm drains, non-pruned trees, and a vulnerable boundary wall. Gupta urged authorities to act swiftly, restoring essential services and ensuring resident safety.