Left Menu

South Delhi's Defence Colony Residents Demand Immediate Action

Residents of South Delhi's Defence Colony have raised concerns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta regarding poor infrastructure, including unpotable water, sewage overflow, and broken street lights. They urge swift governmental action to address these pressing issues that are causing significant inconvenience and safety risks in their area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:35 IST
South Delhi's Defence Colony Residents Demand Immediate Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of South Delhi's upscale Defence Colony have brought urgent issues to the attention of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, citing unpotable water, sewage overflow, and broken street lights as major concerns in the area.

The Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA), led by President Ranjit Singh, highlighted the dire state of infrastructure in a letter to Gupta. Singh emphasized the dangerous condition of roads, riddled with large potholes, and the sewer system—over six decades old—that frequently spills sewage onto the streets.

Other pressing matters include the failure of more than 40% of street lights, absence of CCTV cameras, improper garbage collection, unauthorized encroachments, blocked storm drains, non-pruned trees, and a vulnerable boundary wall. Gupta urged authorities to act swiftly, restoring essential services and ensuring resident safety.

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

Inspiring Patriotism: Delhi Schools to Host Veer Gatha 5.0 Competition

 India
2
Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transformation

Rajesh Power Services Secures Major Contract for Underground Cable Transform...

 India
3
Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

Sébastien Lecornu's Political Trial by Fire

 France
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025