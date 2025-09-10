Himachal Pradesh Water Supply Restoration: A Swift Recovery Amid Heavy Rains
Despite the havoc wreaked by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, 98% of affected water supply schemes have been temporarily restored. The state's Jal Shakti department was praised for its efforts in restoring over 12,000 schemes amidst challenging conditions. Restoration remains a priority with significant financial losses incurred.
In a swift response to the devastating impact of heavy rains, Himachal Pradesh's government has managed to temporarily restore 98% of the affected water supply schemes, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The relentless efforts of the Jal Shakti department were instrumental in tackling the damage.
Agnihotri reported that out of 12,281 damaged water supply schemes, 12,007 have been reinstated, showcasing the determination of officials who worked tirelessly in adverse conditions. He highlighted the extensive damage across a total of 15,594 schemes, including sewage, irrigation, and hand pumps, attributing an estimated loss of Rs 1,291.37 crore.
A detailed breakdown reveals Rs 925.85 crore worth of damage to water supply schemes alone. Additionally, 2,624 irrigation schemes faced losses amounting to Rs 244.19 crore, while flood protection and sewerage schemes incurred damages of Rs 55.81 crore and Rs 64.33 crore, respectively. Hand pumps also sustained losses worth Rs 1.20 crore. Agnihotri emphasized that restoring water and sewerage schemes remains a top government priority.
