BRO Engineers Swift Redemption in Jammu: Vital Roads Back on Track

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has accomplished a significant feat, restoring two major roads in the Jammu region that were heavily impacted by recent floods and cloudbursts, an official said.

The vital Gulabgarh-Chashoti road in the Kishtwar district, along with the Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi road near the Line of Control (LoC), have been re-established by the dedicated efforts of the BRO. These transport links are indispensable for thousands living in the region and the military units stationed around. Major Jivitesh Razora led the 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) to repair the Gulabgarh-Chashoti road, which faced severe damage due to landslides during the end of August. A defence spokesperson reported that clearing a 14-km stretch of debris took BRO teams 13 days amid risky conditions that included potential landslides.

The Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi corridor, crucial for linking villages along the LoC, was also in ruins from heavy rainfall. Under the supervision of Project Sampark Chief Engineer Brigadier R K Mishra, the 58 RCC managed to build a 70-meter diversion, promptly resuming traffic flow, the spokesperson added. Local residents have expressed their gratitude, recalling the isolation they felt before the roads were restored. BRO's relentless dedication has rekindled hope and connectivity in these remote areas.

