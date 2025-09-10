Left Menu

BRO Engineers Swift Redemption in Jammu: Vital Roads Back on Track

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored two crucial roads in Jammu, the Gulabgarh-Chashoti and Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi, after severe damage from recent floods and cloudbursts. These roads are essential for connecting local communities and military units, reinstating access after extensive repair efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:08 IST
BRO Engineers Swift Redemption in Jammu: Vital Roads Back on Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has accomplished a significant feat, restoring two major roads in the Jammu region that were heavily impacted by recent floods and cloudbursts, an official said.

The vital Gulabgarh-Chashoti road in the Kishtwar district, along with the Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi road near the Line of Control (LoC), have been re-established by the dedicated efforts of the BRO. These transport links are indispensable for thousands living in the region and the military units stationed around. Major Jivitesh Razora led the 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) to repair the Gulabgarh-Chashoti road, which faced severe damage due to landslides during the end of August. A defence spokesperson reported that clearing a 14-km stretch of debris took BRO teams 13 days amid risky conditions that included potential landslides.

The Purna Bahadur-Thandi Kassi corridor, crucial for linking villages along the LoC, was also in ruins from heavy rainfall. Under the supervision of Project Sampark Chief Engineer Brigadier R K Mishra, the 58 RCC managed to build a 70-meter diversion, promptly resuming traffic flow, the spokesperson added. Local residents have expressed their gratitude, recalling the isolation they felt before the roads were restored. BRO's relentless dedication has rekindled hope and connectivity in these remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

Political Showdown: Assam CM vs. Congress MP Over Alleged Pakistan Links

 India
2
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

 India
3
Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

Fierce Face-Off: Unprecedented Contenders in DUSU Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025