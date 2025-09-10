Left Menu

East Delhi's Triple Engine Development Unveiled

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed development works in East Delhi, discussing 75 projects for PM Modi's birthday and 101 health clinics. Progress on projects worth Rs 450 crore was evaluated with regular future reviews planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:25 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a review of development efforts in East Delhi's Parliamentary constituency, proclaiming the city's advancement under the 'triple engine government' initiative.

During a meeting with East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra and other officials, plans for 75 projects were discussed in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Furthermore, the launch of 101 Aushman Arogya Mandir health clinics was highlighted.

Minister Malhotra emphasized the focus on ongoing projects totaling Rs 450 crore, with regular bi-monthly progress meetings set to ensure timely completion.

