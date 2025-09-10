East Delhi's Triple Engine Development Unveiled

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a review of development efforts in East Delhi's Parliamentary constituency, proclaiming the city's advancement under the 'triple engine government' initiative.

During a meeting with East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra and other officials, plans for 75 projects were discussed in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Furthermore, the launch of 101 Aushman Arogya Mandir health clinics was highlighted.

Minister Malhotra emphasized the focus on ongoing projects totaling Rs 450 crore, with regular bi-monthly progress meetings set to ensure timely completion.