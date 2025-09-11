Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Mexico City
A gas tanker truck explosion in Mexico City resulted in three deaths and 70 injuries, as reported by Mayor Clara Brugada. The incident, which occurred under a highway overpass, burned 18 vehicles and left 19 people critically injured. An investigation into the cause is underway.
In Mexico City, a gas tanker truck explosion claimed three lives and injured 70 others late on Wednesday, according to city mayor Clara Brugada. The explosion, labeled an 'emergency,' occurred on a major highway.
Mayor Brugada reported that 18 vehicles caught fire as a result, and 19 individuals suffered grave injuries. The catastrophic event unfolded under a highway overpass, creating extensive damage and fear among motorists.
Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause. Preliminary reports suggest the truck exploded following a rollover incident. The community remains on alert as emergency crews manage the aftermath.
