Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Mexico City

A gas tanker truck explosion in Mexico City resulted in three deaths and 70 injuries, as reported by Mayor Clara Brugada. The incident, which occurred under a highway overpass, burned 18 vehicles and left 19 people critically injured. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-09-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 07:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Mexico City, a gas tanker truck explosion claimed three lives and injured 70 others late on Wednesday, according to city mayor Clara Brugada. The explosion, labeled an 'emergency,' occurred on a major highway.

Mayor Brugada reported that 18 vehicles caught fire as a result, and 19 individuals suffered grave injuries. The catastrophic event unfolded under a highway overpass, creating extensive damage and fear among motorists.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause. Preliminary reports suggest the truck exploded following a rollover incident. The community remains on alert as emergency crews manage the aftermath.

