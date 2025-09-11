Left Menu

Inferno at Thiruvananthapuram's Waste Treatment Plant

A significant fire erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's waste treatment plant in Attipra, damaging parts of the facility and causing panic among nearby residents. Firefighters battled the blaze for over three hours before containing it, though smoke persisted. The cause remains undetermined as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST
Inferno at Thiruvananthapuram's Waste Treatment Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's waste treatment plant in Attipra, severely damaging parts of the facility. The fire, which originated in an area storing plastic waste, was reported just before 4 am.

Fire and Rescue Services mobilized multiple fire tenders from stations across the city, ultimately taking more than three hours to bring the situation under control. A temporary structure used for storing plastic waste was also destroyed in the blaze.

Although the fire was extinguished, thick smoke continued to billow from the site, alarming nearby residents. As a precaution, remaining waste is being relocated to another part of the plant. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

 India
3
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
4
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025