Inferno at Thiruvananthapuram's Waste Treatment Plant

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's waste treatment plant in Attipra, severely damaging parts of the facility. The fire, which originated in an area storing plastic waste, was reported just before 4 am.

Fire and Rescue Services mobilized multiple fire tenders from stations across the city, ultimately taking more than three hours to bring the situation under control. A temporary structure used for storing plastic waste was also destroyed in the blaze.

Although the fire was extinguished, thick smoke continued to billow from the site, alarming nearby residents. As a precaution, remaining waste is being relocated to another part of the plant. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)