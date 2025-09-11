Community-Led Conservation: A Blueprint for Future Sustainability in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang underscored the significance of community-led conservation efforts as crucial for future sustainability at the 37th annual day of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of local communities in wildlife protection, Minister Lowang advocated for sustainable alternatives to decrease forest dependency and highlighted the merits of fallow periods in shifting cultivation for soil regeneration.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Ngilyang Tam, noted Arunachal Pradesh's status as a biodiversity hotspot, attributing 79% of its area to forestation. He lauded the 'Pakke Declaration' on climate change and emphasized ecotourism and community management as pathways to sustainable growth. Academic speakers echoed similar themes, underlining the importance of traditional knowledge and balanced resource management.