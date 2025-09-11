Carbon Majors Amplify Heat: How Fossil Fuel Giants Intensified Heatwaves

Emissions from fossil fuel and cement producers have intensified heatwaves by an average of 50 percent since the pre-industrial era, a new study suggests. The research, published in Nature, identifies these emissions as significantly elevating the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, which were analyzed between 2000 and 2023.

Conducted by European researchers, including those from ETH Zurich, the study examined 213 heatwaves recorded in the international 'Emergency Events Database'. Major carbon emitters like Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, and several coal-dependent countries were found to notably increase the likelihood of these extreme weather events.

The study underscores the increasing importance of attribution studies in holding companies accountable for climate change, revealing that significant human activity has heavily influenced extreme weather events such as heatwaves. Despite this, measuring specific human contributions to these events remains uncommon in research.

(With inputs from agencies.)