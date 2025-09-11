Left Menu

Carbon Majors Amplify Heat: How Fossil Fuel Giants Intensified Heatwaves

A study published in Nature reveals that emissions from major fossil fuel and cement producers have intensified heatwaves by 50% since pre-industrial times. Analysis of 213 heatwaves from 2000 to 2023 shows substantial contributions by companies such as Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, and China. Human-driven climate change heavily influences these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:29 IST
Carbon Majors Amplify Heat: How Fossil Fuel Giants Intensified Heatwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emissions from fossil fuel and cement producers have intensified heatwaves by an average of 50 percent since the pre-industrial era, a new study suggests. The research, published in Nature, identifies these emissions as significantly elevating the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, which were analyzed between 2000 and 2023.

Conducted by European researchers, including those from ETH Zurich, the study examined 213 heatwaves recorded in the international 'Emergency Events Database'. Major carbon emitters like Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, and several coal-dependent countries were found to notably increase the likelihood of these extreme weather events.

The study underscores the increasing importance of attribution studies in holding companies accountable for climate change, revealing that significant human activity has heavily influenced extreme weather events such as heatwaves. Despite this, measuring specific human contributions to these events remains uncommon in research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global
2
Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

Glistening Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Shines Bright

 India
3
Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF personnel; praises their efforts.

Modi meets affected families and offers condolences, also meets NDRF, SDRF p...

 India
4
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Cal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025