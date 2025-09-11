Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Trampled by Wild Elephant in Maharashtra

A 62-year-old man named Waman Gedam was killed by a wild elephant in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The incident happened in the Porla forest range when a herd of elephants charged. While others escaped, Gedam was lifted by the elephant, thrown, and trampled to death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:59 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district when a 62-year-old man lost his life in an elephant attack, according to a forest official's statement on Thursday.

The horror transpired Wednesday at approximately 4:30 PM in the Churachura beat of the Porla forest range. Local resident Waman Gedam, along with his brother Mahadev Gedam and a fellow villager, was returning home after cattle grazing.

Suddenly, a herd of elephants emerged from the forest. Although the others managed to escape, Waman Gedam faced a fatal encounter as an elephant lifted him with its trunk, hurled him to the ground, and trampled him, resulting in his tragic death.

