Researchers have identified three genes potentially influencing milk supply, crucial for breastfeeding. Separately, a new antibody cocktail shows promise against multiple flu strains in mice, presenting a unique virus-targeting strategy. These advancements in genetics and immunotherapy could revolutionize understanding and treatment in lactation and infectious diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:30 IST
Recent research has highlighted three key genes that may impact milk supply in breastfeeding women, a breakthrough that promises further exploration into milk production challenges. The findings from the study, published in 'Science Advances,' indicate potential advancements in addressing breastfeeding difficulties through a better understanding of these genetic influences.

In another scientific development, a three-antibody cocktail has demonstrated extensive protective effects against various flu strains in mice, including several pandemic threats. The study, led by Silke Paust from The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, suggests this new therapy could offer lasting flu protection without the virus mutating away.

Intriguingly, the cocktail works through non-neutralizing antibodies, representing a paradigm shift in how therapies might be designed for viral infections. These findings could pave the way for innovative treatments for different viruses, expanding the role non-neutralizing antibodies play in therapeutic interventions.

