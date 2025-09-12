Wild Attacks Shatter Suburban Peace in Uttar Pradesh

In a chilling reminder of human-wildlife conflict, a three-month-old child was tragically killed, and a 60-year-old woman injured in separate animal attacks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Villagers, who claim to have seen the animal, insist that a man-eating wolf is responsible for these grizzly occurrences.

In the first incident, an unidentified wild animal snatched Dinesh Tiwari's infant daughter from the verandah of their home in Gorwah village, as revealed by Kaiserganj Range Officer Omkar Nath Yadav. Tragically, the child's decapitated head was discovered later in a nearby field.

Authorities, spearheaded by forest officials, are actively searching for the animal using drones equipped with thermal cameras. As locals live in fear, efforts to capture the perpetrator animal continue with the installation of cage traps and advisories urging residents to stay indoors and secure their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)