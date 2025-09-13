Left Menu

Seismic Shock: 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kamchatka Coast

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday. The quake, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences, occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, prompting concerns about potential impacts and aftershocks.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The shallow quake, occurring at a depth of just 10 kilometers, raises potential concerns about its impacts on the region.

Authorities and scientific bodies are likely to monitor the situation closely for any aftershocks or additional seismic activity in the aftermath of the event.

