Seismic Surprise: Assam Shaken by 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck central Assam early on Monday morning. While no injuries or damages were reported, the tremor was felt widely across Assam and neighboring regions, including parts of Bhutan, China, and Bangladesh. The region is known for high seismic activity.

Updated: 05-01-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 06:12 IST
In the early hours of Monday, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted the central region of Assam, according to an official statement. No injuries or property damage have been reported thus far.

The quake struck at 4.17 a.m. in Morigaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River, originating at a depth of 50 kilometers. As detailed in a National Centre for Seismology report, the epicenter was fixed at latitude 26.37 N and longitude 92.29 E.

The tremors were felt beyond Assam, affecting areas as far as central-western Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and certain locations in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal. Neighboring regions of Bhutan, China, and Bangladesh also experienced the quake, prompting residents across the affected areas to evacuate their homes in search of safety.

