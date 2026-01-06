Seismic Shocks in Chugoku: Japan Hit by 6.2 Earthquake

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Japan's western Chugoku region on Tuesday, with the epicenter located in eastern Shimane prefecture. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no threat of a tsunami following the tremor and its subsequent aftershocks.

Despite the quake's proximity, Chugoku Electric Power confirmed that operations at the Shimane Nuclear Power Station, located approximately 32 kilometers away, continued as usual. The Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no irregularities, emphasizing the resilience of systems post the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Japan, known for its seismic activity, frequently experiences such earthquakes, with this one having a seismic intensity of upper-5 on the 7-point Japanese scale. Meanwhile, West Japan Railway halted Shinkansen bullet train services between Shin-Osaka and Hakata as a precautionary measure.

