Quakes Shake Eastern and Western Nepal: A Reminder of Seismic Vulnerability

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Udayapur district in Nepal, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Another quake of 4.6 magnitude earlier struck Taplejung. Situated in an active tectonic zone, Nepal witnesses frequent quakes, reinforcing concerns about its seismic vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An earthquake measuring 4.3 in magnitude struck Nepal's eastern Udayapur district late on Saturday, as confirmed by local officials. Luckily, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage resulting from the late-night tremors.

The epicenter of this seismic event was identified in Bagapati within the Udayapur district, according to data from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC). The quake's tremors were reportedly felt by residents in neighboring districts as well.

Earlier that same day, a slightly stronger earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.6, hit the western Taplejung district. Nepal, positioned within one of the world's most active tectonic regions, frequently experiences such seismic activity, emphasizing the nation's vulnerability to earthquakes.

