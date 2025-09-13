Left Menu

Lands of Desolation: Families Devastated by Land Subsidence in Jammu

Mohammad Javaid and other residents of Khari village in Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with the aftermath of land subsidence that devastated over 100 homes following heavy rains. Forced into temporary tents, these families seek government relief and rehabilitation as they endure precarious living conditions amidst ongoing natural threats.

  India

In Khari village, Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Javaid sits distraught under a tent, contemplating the collapse of his dream home due to land subsidence. Built just a year ago, the two-storied house that represented years of savings is now reduced to rubble as the ground continues to sink.

The situation is dire for Javaid and many others, as land subsidence, triggered by heavy rains and floods, has ravaged areas across Jammu region, damaging over 100 houses and displacing thousands. Residents live under makeshift tents, facing disrupted water, power, and road connectivity as they rely on government and community aid.

Amidst the despair, calls for urgent government intervention for permanent rehabilitation are rising. Families struggle to cope with the dangerous and deteriorating conditions, clinging to hope for a safer future as authorities plan site inspections to address the ongoing land crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

