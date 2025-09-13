Left Menu

Rebuilding After the Deluge: Minister's Assurance to Flood Victims

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited flood-affected regions in Jammu, assuring residents that damaged structures will be rebuilt with improved specifications to resist future calamities. He also reviewed restoration efforts on key roads and expressed solidarity with affected families, emphasizing swift restoration of essential services.

Updated: 13-09-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:20 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that flood-damaged structures in Jammu would be reconstructed with enhanced specifications to better withstand future calamities. On his visit to the affected villages of Bajalta and Pargalta panchayats, he assessed the destruction caused by recent flash floods and landslides.

During the past fortnight, Singh has been visiting disaster-hit areas across Jammu and Kashmir, including Chisoti, and observed repair efforts on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, recently closed due to severe damage. He was joined by local MLA Yudhvir Sethi and Union territory officers in inspecting the most affected flood sites in Jammu's East assembly constituency.

Inspectorate of Roads and Buildings and Public Health Engineering departments were instructed to expedite restoration operations. Singh expressed solidarity with those affected and assured them that the restoration of essential services is a priority. He also surveyed Pargalta to estimate damage to public property and crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

