Revitalizing Rural Delhi: Minister's Hands-On Approach

Delhi's Development Minister Kapil Mishra embarked on a crucial visit to villages within the Dwarka Assembly constituency, including Dabri, Nasirpur, Manglapuri, and Sagarpur. He engaged with locals to gather firsthand insights into their daily challenges and stressed immediate action from officials to resolve noted issues.

In tandem with the visiting tour, Mishra unveiled plans for the Seva Pakhwada, a governmental initiative to collaborate with social and civil bodies. The program aims at addressing and overcoming rural adversities, particularly in neglected areas suffering from poor infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and lighting.

Among significant concerns raised was the seven-year closure of the Chhath Ghat at Sagarpur Park. With MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput's advocacy, a resolution with the Haryana government has been reached to facilitate this year's festival, signaling a start for broader district-wide development propelled under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)