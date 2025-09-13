Left Menu

Revitalizing Rural Delhi: Minister's Hands-On Approach

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra visited several villages in the Dwarka Assembly constituency to directly address residents' concerns. He announced initiatives by the Delhi government, in collaboration with social organizations, to tackle rural issues. Mishra emphasized repairing infrastructure and ensuring compliance from departments within set deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:55 IST
Revitalizing Rural Delhi: Minister's Hands-On Approach
Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Development Minister Kapil Mishra embarked on a crucial visit to villages within the Dwarka Assembly constituency, including Dabri, Nasirpur, Manglapuri, and Sagarpur. He engaged with locals to gather firsthand insights into their daily challenges and stressed immediate action from officials to resolve noted issues.

In tandem with the visiting tour, Mishra unveiled plans for the Seva Pakhwada, a governmental initiative to collaborate with social and civil bodies. The program aims at addressing and overcoming rural adversities, particularly in neglected areas suffering from poor infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and lighting.

Among significant concerns raised was the seven-year closure of the Chhath Ghat at Sagarpur Park. With MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput's advocacy, a resolution with the Haryana government has been reached to facilitate this year's festival, signaling a start for broader district-wide development propelled under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
2
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached

Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached

 India
4
Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025