Delhi's LED Revolution: Lighting Up the Capital Before Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to replace 44,000 conventional streetlights with LEDs in the city before Diwali. New lighting infrastructure is also planned for areas like Shalimar Bagh. Additionally, a MoU with Haryana and a new Chhath Ghat on the Munak canal were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:40 IST
In a significant move towards sustainable development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans to replace 44,000 traditional streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs across the city, earmarking completion before Diwali.

Addressing her Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta launched multiple infrastructure projects, including the installation of high-mast and pole lights valued at approximately Rs 97 lakh in the areas of Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura.

As part of a broader initiative, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with Haryana to improve Munak canal maintenance, which will feature a new Chhath Ghat funded by Rs 40-crore from the Centre and enhanced road connectivity along the canal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

