Delhi's LED Revolution: Lighting Up the Capital Before Diwali

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans to replace 44,000 traditional streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs across the city, earmarking completion before Diwali.

Addressing her Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta launched multiple infrastructure projects, including the installation of high-mast and pole lights valued at approximately Rs 97 lakh in the areas of Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura.

As part of a broader initiative, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with Haryana to improve Munak canal maintenance, which will feature a new Chhath Ghat funded by Rs 40-crore from the Centre and enhanced road connectivity along the canal.

