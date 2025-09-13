Punjab Villages Battle Against Flood Aftermath: Homes and Fields in Crisis

As floodwaters recede in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, a grueling battle against time and nature unfolds. Villagers, displaced for weeks, return to find homes coated in thick mud and fields buried in silt, challenging both their resilience and livelihoods.

Residents like Manjit Singh from Rara village share tales of cracked walls and makeshift tarpaulin roofs. Silt envelops their agricultural land, diminishing hopes for the Rabi crop. The Punjab government's policy, 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret', could prove crucial in this testing time.

Government officials recently visited the affected areas, but relief has been scant. With homes destroyed and farmland eroded, villagers like Daljit Kaur, who has relocated due to structural collapse, eagerly await compensation and assistance for rebuilding lives interrupted by nature's fury.

