5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Assam in the northeast region of the country, causing no immediate reported damage or casualties. The epicenter was located in the Udalguri district, occurring at a depth of 5 km at 4.41 PM, as confirmed by local government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the northeast region of the country, according to officials in the Assam government. Thankfully, there have been no immediate reports of fatalities or property damage associated with this event.

The seismic activity occurred at approximately 4:41 PM, with the epicenter located in Assam's Udalguri district. This region has occasionally experienced such natural events, but the lack of impact this time is a relief.

The earthquake had a depth of 5 km, indicating a relatively shallow occurrence. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, ensuring public safety remains a top priority in the aftermath of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

