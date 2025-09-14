5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast

On Sunday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the northeast region of the country, according to officials in the Assam government. Thankfully, there have been no immediate reports of fatalities or property damage associated with this event.

The seismic activity occurred at approximately 4:41 PM, with the epicenter located in Assam's Udalguri district. This region has occasionally experienced such natural events, but the lack of impact this time is a relief.

The earthquake had a depth of 5 km, indicating a relatively shallow occurrence. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, ensuring public safety remains a top priority in the aftermath of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)