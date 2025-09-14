Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

A 31-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna River in north Delhi, while a rescue operation is ongoing for a missing nine-year-old boy. Both were relatives residing in DCM Colony. Despite search efforts by disaster management teams and divers, the boy remains unaccounted for.

Updated: 14-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:38 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in north Delhi's Wazirabad area as a 31-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna River. Rescue operations are ongoing for a nine-year-old boy who accompanied him and is feared drowned.

The police reported that both individuals were relatives from DCM Colony in Nathupura. Officers received a call on Sunday evening alerting them about the drowning of two persons in the river.

Rescue teams arrived promptly, recovering Heera from the water, who was unfortunately declared dead. Search efforts for nine-year-old Alok continue, with teams from the disaster management department and divers working tirelessly to locate him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

