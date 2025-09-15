Left Menu

PM to visit Bihar's Purnea on Monday, launch projects worth Rs 36,000 cr

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea district on Monday to launch several development projects worth over Rs 36,000 crore and address a public rally. Modi will lay the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea district on Monday to launch several development projects worth over Rs 36,000 crore and address a public rally. The PM will also inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal in the north Bihar town, fulfilling the region's long-standing demand for air connectivity.

During the day, Modi will launch the National Makhana Board, the establishment of which was announced in the Union budget earlier this year. Bihar accounts for close to 90 per cent of the country's makhana (Indian foxnut) production.

In a post on X, Modi on Sunday said, ''Makhana and Bihar have a very strong link. From Purnea tomorrow, the National Makhana Board will be launched. This will benefit several farmers associated with the sector.'' "The establishment of the Makhana Board in Bihar will give a major boost to the foxnut production in the state and strengthen the presence of Bihar on the global map in this sector", a senior Bihar government official said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Purnea for the PM's visit, and vehicular movement has been suspended on national and state highways for 24 hours from midnight on Sunday.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for a 3 x 800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore, the official said. Modi will lay the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore. The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several rail projects and flag off multiple trains in Bihar. "He will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually,'' the official said. The PM will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin and 5,920 under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban. He will hand over keys to a few beneficiaries of the housing project.

Modi will also distribute community investment funds of around Rs 500 crore to cluster-level federations under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission, in Bihar.

