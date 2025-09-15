Left Menu

Alliance Insurance Brokers announces Rs 55 cr ESOPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:51 IST
  • India

Insurance service provider Alliance Insurance Brokers on Monday announced issuance of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) worth Rs 55 crore to top-rated performers and those who have been associated with the company for a long time.

Aatur Thakkar, Co-founder and Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers said in the statement, ''With over 25 per cent year-on-year growth and a fast-expanding market presence, we owe our success to the passion and commitment of our team. We are issuing ESOPs not only to appreciate the high performers, but also to promote innovation, commitment and entrepreneurial culture within the organisation.'' The company has always been recognised for building a positive work culture and making it inclusive for people, the statement added.

