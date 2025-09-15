Left Menu

Signature View residents vacate flats as DDA offers monthly rent aid ahead of demolition

About 110 families are expected to move out before the October 1 deadline set by the court. The apartments are scheduled for demolition following an audit by IIT Delhi that declared the structure structurally unsafe.

Residents of Signature View apartment in Mukherjee Nagar are gradually vacating the premises after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) began providing monthly rent assistance to those who have moved out.

According to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View, families living in three-bedroom flats are receiving Rs 50,000 per month, while those from two-bedroom flats are getting Rs 38,000 monthly.

Amrendra Rakesh Singh, president of the RWA, said, "Around 200 families had vacated the building by the end of August. About 110 families are expected to move out before the October 1 deadline set by the court." The apartments are scheduled for demolition following an audit by IIT Delhi that declared the structure 'structurally unsafe'. Meanwhile, several residents have requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to extend the vacating deadline to October 1, citing difficulty in securing alternate accommodation on short notice.

The DDA had floated a tender on March 17 for the demolition work, which followed the issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help residents and the RWA finalise a vacating date.

As per the tender notice, the selected agency will be responsible for dismantling the structures and transporting debris to an approved dumping site managed by the MCD.

However, there was no immediate reaction available from DDA.

