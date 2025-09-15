Left Menu

Delhi govt plans full replacement of streetlights with smart LEDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:58 IST
Delhi govt plans full replacement of streetlights with smart LEDs
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a large-scale plan to replace all existing streetlights in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said on Monday.

In the past few months, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma have held several review meetings with officials on the functioning of streetlights.

''While the regular repair work of streetlights is ongoing, there is a plan to replace all the streetlights (92,163) on PWD roads and put in place the latest technology, which will not only save power but also last longer so that all the dark spots are eliminated,'' officials said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has announced a plan to replace around 40,000 sodium streetlights with LEDs. The government is planning to replace all the lights with smart streetlights, officials added.

Launching various development projects for her Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta said, ''Nearly 44,000 conventional streetlights across Delhi are being replaced with LEDs, with the city expected to be fully lit up before Diwali.'' The LEDs will replace the conventional sodium vapour lights.

''The outdated technology used in existing streetlights makes it challenging to procure spare parts. Additionally, the manual monitoring of the current streetlights made it difficult to address complaints promptly,'' an official said.

According to officials, due to the outdated technology in the old sodium lights, power bills are extremely high, and replacing their parts is also not easy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UK drops case against two men accused of spying for China

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-UK drops case against two men accused of spying for China

 Global
2
Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish in presence of PM

Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish in presence of PM

 India
3
Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala: The Egalitarian Earth Warrior’s Journey to the Silver Screen

Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala: The Egalitarian Earth Warrior’s Journey to the Silve...

 United States
4
FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of central bank decisions, French downgrade weighs on euro

FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of central bank decisions, French downgrade weighs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025