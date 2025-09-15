MCD launches user-friendly property tax calculator for easy self-assessment

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a user-friendly property tax calculator, allowing citizens to easily calculate their property tax without the need to log in to the app or rely on middlemen.

An easy-to-use property tax calculator now allows citizens to calculate their annual property tax independently, a senior official from the civic body told PTI.

As a step towards digital transparency, the calculator is now available on the official portal.

The simple and intuitive tool builds trust by empowering property owners with clear information, reducing their dependence on others, and making the entire process faster, more transparent, and hassle-free for users, he said.

''This tool is available on the MCD's official portal under the property tax section. After entering the required information, users can even download a PDF of the calculation, which will assist them while making the payment.'' By simply providing basic details of property like, covered area in sqm, year of construction, nature of use, type of construction, self occupied or rented out, citizens can now compute their tax liability.

The website also has a helpdesk available for any assistance or guidance.

Property tax is the biggest source of revenue for the civic body and to boost revenue, it has also launched a new scheme this year called 'Suniyo' (Sampatti Kar Niptan Yojana), which will run until September 30.

According to data up to last month, in just three months, the MCD Suniyo property tax amnesty scheme has become a major revenue booster, generating more than Rs 304 crore.

This initiative has also helped increase the number of taxpayers, with data showing that a total of 1,02,142 people made payments under the Suniyo scheme during the first three months since its rollout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)