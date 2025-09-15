Union minister Tamta inspects construction of four-lane road in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Monday conducted a field inspection of the under construction four-lane road at Nauni Junction in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

He also instructed officials to ensure immediate repair of roads in affected places which lead to Shimla so that there is no inconvenience in the movement of vehicles.

During the inspection, the minister took stock of the progress of the works under construction at Nauni Chowk Junction and obtained detailed information from the officials.

He also discussed the status of land acquisition under the four-lane project and the problems being faced by the locals due to it, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rahul Kumar, Sub-divisional magistrate Bilapsur Sadar Rajdeep Singh, Project Director National Highway Authority of India and other officials were present with him.

The minister also took detailed information about the damage caused to the four-lane road due to the recent heavy rains in various parts of the district.

