Left Menu

Union minister Tamta inspects construction of four-lane road in Himachal’s Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:36 IST
Union minister Tamta inspects construction of four-lane road in Himachal’s Bilaspur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Monday conducted a field inspection of the under construction four-lane road at Nauni Junction in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

He also instructed officials to ensure immediate repair of roads in affected places which lead to Shimla so that there is no inconvenience in the movement of vehicles.

During the inspection, the minister took stock of the progress of the works under construction at Nauni Chowk Junction and obtained detailed information from the officials.

He also discussed the status of land acquisition under the four-lane project and the problems being faced by the locals due to it, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rahul Kumar, Sub-divisional magistrate Bilapsur Sadar Rajdeep Singh, Project Director National Highway Authority of India and other officials were present with him.

The minister also took detailed information about the damage caused to the four-lane road due to the recent heavy rains in various parts of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anyone visiting Pak has to inform govt; else will face ‘blackmail': Himanta

Anyone visiting Pak has to inform govt; else will face ‘blackmail': Himanta

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Athletics-Swiss Kambundji takes shock world 100m hurdles crown

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Swiss Kambundji takes shock world 100m hurdles crown

 Global
3
BJP calls for protest in Mangaluru on Sep 16 against Cong govt's 'anti-labour' policies

BJP calls for protest in Mangaluru on Sep 16 against Cong govt's 'anti-labou...

 India
4
Maharashtra govt to launch cleanliness drive in 750 villages on Sep 17 to mark PM's birthday

Maharashtra govt to launch cleanliness drive in 750 villages on Sep 17 to ma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025