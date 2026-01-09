Left Menu

Compromise Reached: Dr. Narula Reinstated at IGMC Shimla

The Resident Doctors Association at IGMC Shimla expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for overturning Dr. Raghuv Narula's termination. After a dispute with a patient, a thorough inquiry led to this decision. Security improvements at the college are underway to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has expressed its appreciation for the decision by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to revoke the termination of Dr. Raghuv Narula. Dr. Narula was previously removed from his position following an altercation with a patient.

According to the association, the termination was revoked following order No. Health A-B (14)-2/2025, dated January 9, 2026. A comprehensive investigation assured by the chief minister highlighted the reasons for reinstating Dr. Narula. In response, the college is currently undergoing a security gap analysis, considering the implementation of panic buttons and an Emergency Security Response Team.

A compromise was reached between Dr. Narula and the patient he'd clashed with, prompting the chief minister to order a new inquiry. Initially, the doctor was terminated after a confrontation shown in video evidence, which resulted in protests from resident doctors demanding a review of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

