PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:10 IST
SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for Rs 740-cr project
The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Monday signed a 30-year concession agreement with JSW Infrastructure Ltd for a Rs 740-crore project.

The agreement provides for reconstruction of berth 8 and installation of rail-mounted quay cranes (RMQC) at berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock under the Kolkata Dock System, to enable faster container cargo handling, supported by a 25-acre backup area, a statement said. The concession has been awarded for 30 years, with the terminal projected to handle 5 lakh TEUs annually, it said.

SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman said the project reflects the port's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and trade facilitation in line with the Centre's vision of world-class ports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, senior officials of the Kolkata Dock System and representatives from JSW Infra Ltd, including Director Devki Nandan.

