Tragedy Strikes in Annamayya: Drain Accident Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident, a woman, her seven-year-old son, and a neighbor drowned after falling into a drain in Annamayya district amid heavy rainfall on Friday. The local police confirmed the accident, which claimed the lives of Sheik Munni and her neighbor, Ganesh.

The mishap occurred when the trio was walking near the SN Colony Anganwadi, and a stone slab covering the drain unexpectedly gave way under the rain's pressure. According to DSP Krishna Mohan, the neighbor, Ganesh, tried to rescue the woman and her child but was swept away by the intense current.

Authorities have recovered the bodies and returned them to the families. As the police proceed with registering a case, this incident underscores the pressing need to address infrastructural vulnerabilities exacerbated by extreme weather conditions.