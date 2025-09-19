Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Annamayya: Drain Accident Claims Three Lives

A woman, her young son, and a neighbor drowned when a drain covering broke during heavy rains in Annamayya district. Their bodies have been recovered, and police are registering a case. The incident highlights infrastructure vulnerabilities during severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rayachoti | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Annamayya: Drain Accident Claims Three Lives
drain
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a woman, her seven-year-old son, and a neighbor drowned after falling into a drain in Annamayya district amid heavy rainfall on Friday. The local police confirmed the accident, which claimed the lives of Sheik Munni and her neighbor, Ganesh.

The mishap occurred when the trio was walking near the SN Colony Anganwadi, and a stone slab covering the drain unexpectedly gave way under the rain's pressure. According to DSP Krishna Mohan, the neighbor, Ganesh, tried to rescue the woman and her child but was swept away by the intense current.

Authorities have recovered the bodies and returned them to the families. As the police proceed with registering a case, this incident underscores the pressing need to address infrastructural vulnerabilities exacerbated by extreme weather conditions.

TRENDING

1
The main enemy of India is the dependence on other countries: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

The main enemy of India is the dependence on other countries: PM Modi at eve...

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Over Rs 34,200 Crore Worth Development Projects at 'Samudra se Samriddhi'

PM Modi Unveils Over Rs 34,200 Crore Worth Development Projects at 'Samudra ...

 India
3
Lyno AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Arbitrage with Cutting-Edge Technology

Lyno AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Arbitrage with Cutting-Edge Technology

 United States
4
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's FRP Fencing Tender

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025