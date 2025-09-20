India's Pioneering Deep-Sea Exploration: Cutting-Edge Contract for Polymetallic Sulphides

India has signed an unprecedented 15-year contract with the International Seabed Authority for the exclusive exploration of polymetallic sulphides in the Indian Ocean, according to the country's Earth Sciences Minister, Jitendra Singh.

The agreement grants India access to valuable metal deposits in a 10,000 sq km area of the Carlsberg Ridge, enhancing its strategic position in global resource exploration.

Viewed as a substantial leap forward in deep-sea research, this contract supports India's ambitious Deep Ocean Mission and strengthens its leadership in the international seabed sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)