India's Pioneering Deep-Sea Exploration: Cutting-Edge Contract for Polymetallic Sulphides
India has secured exclusive 15-year exploration rights for polymetallic sulphides in the Indian Ocean's Carlsberg Ridge, marking a significant achievement in deep-sea resource exploration. This contract affirms India's leadership in the field, supports the Deep Ocean Mission, and advances the country's Blue Economy initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
India has signed an unprecedented 15-year contract with the International Seabed Authority for the exclusive exploration of polymetallic sulphides in the Indian Ocean, according to the country's Earth Sciences Minister, Jitendra Singh.
The agreement grants India access to valuable metal deposits in a 10,000 sq km area of the Carlsberg Ridge, enhancing its strategic position in global resource exploration.
Viewed as a substantial leap forward in deep-sea research, this contract supports India's ambitious Deep Ocean Mission and strengthens its leadership in the international seabed sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement